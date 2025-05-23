Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $168.37 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,818 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $168,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $365.95 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

