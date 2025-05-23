Vise Technologies Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $223.74 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

