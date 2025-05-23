Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.