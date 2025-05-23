Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $443.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

