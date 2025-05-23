Pacific Point Advisors LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $286.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

