WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 746 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IVW opened at $102.19 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.