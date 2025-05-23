Pacific Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wick Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $312.16 per share, with a total value of $93,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. The trade was a 5.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $296.45 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $268.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

