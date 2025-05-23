WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.16 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $260.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.