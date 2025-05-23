JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after buying an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $260.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

