PharVision Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Corning by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,892,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,468,000 after acquiring an additional 148,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Corning Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $48.18 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.