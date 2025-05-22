Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.