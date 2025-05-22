Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $46.97 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

