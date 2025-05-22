Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.9% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $174.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.72 and a 200-day moving average of $143.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

