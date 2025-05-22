NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $71.55 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.