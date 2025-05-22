Harmony Asset Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harmony Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 61,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.34, for a total value of $251,930.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,825,928.26. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,813 shares of company stock worth $1,889,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $435.32 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.83. The firm has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.