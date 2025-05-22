Investmark Advisory Group LLC Sells 534 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 629,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $70,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,483 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 408.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $110.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

