Navalign LLC Purchases 507,822 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Navalign LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,822 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Navalign LLC owned about 0.46% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $25,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,317,000 after buying an additional 20,565,226 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,061,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840,961 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 7,637,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,256 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.