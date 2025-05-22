iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lessened by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $39,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

IVW opened at $101.94 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

