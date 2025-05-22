Continuum Advisory LLC Has $640,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after buying an additional 144,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $130.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.22 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

