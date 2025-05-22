Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is JT Stratford LLC’s 6th Largest Position

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 3,808,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
