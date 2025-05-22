Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.560-5.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.360-1.370 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $5,663,314.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,168,626.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,583.02. The trade was a 89.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,132,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 82.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 59.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

