City National Bank of Florida MSD Acquires Shares of 5,090 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 197,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 858.3% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2364 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

