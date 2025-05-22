2,184 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by City National Bank of Florida MSD

City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after buying an additional 418,414 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.0%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $187.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

