Harmony Asset Management LLC Buys 12,400 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 187.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

