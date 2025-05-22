Promising Oil Stocks To Follow Now – May 21st

Chevron, Phillips 66, and Exxon Mobil are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies primarily engaged in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of crude oil. Their value tends to rise and fall with global oil prices, supply-and-demand shifts and geopolitical developments. Investors buy oil stocks to gain exposure to the energy sector’s growth potential and its historically cyclical returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,021,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,027. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $239.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.33. 4,430,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.79. 4,821,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,525,013. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.67.

