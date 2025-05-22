Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $200.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as high as $195.78 and last traded at $195.99, with a volume of 686742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.12.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.81.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at $47,756,878.10. This represents a 50.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $262,528.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,345,319.64. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,963 shares of company stock worth $58,204,058. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,572,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $555,847,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Up 9.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.