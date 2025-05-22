Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 11,412 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 131.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of GLD opened at $305.82 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $211.54 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

