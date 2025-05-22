DCM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

