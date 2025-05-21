5,498 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,806,000 after buying an additional 488,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 269,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,338,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BC stock opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.15%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

