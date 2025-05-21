Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.1% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $322.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.53. The company has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.27 and a 1 year high of $323.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.55.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

