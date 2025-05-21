33,432 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Purchased by PharVision Advisers LLC

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 355.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $631.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,619.78. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $68,045. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

