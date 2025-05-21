Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.64, but opened at $21.16. Gold Fields shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 627,508 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFI. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $30,914,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2,152.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.