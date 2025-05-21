ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 306,600 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.16% of ADMA Biologics worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 1.2%

ADMA opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.57. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.