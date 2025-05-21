Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 201.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753,293 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.1% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $29,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,414.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 265,918 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.