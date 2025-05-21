Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.15 and last traded at $78.18, with a volume of 138584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.97.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,237,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares during the period.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

