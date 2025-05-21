Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.15 and last traded at $78.18, with a volume of 138584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.97.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5%
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
