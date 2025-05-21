MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPLD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS JPLD opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

Featured Stories

