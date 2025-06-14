American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on June 17th (NYSE:AII)

American Integrity Insurance Group’s (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 17th. American Integrity Insurance Group had issued 6,875,000 shares in its IPO on May 8th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During American Integrity Insurance Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised American Integrity Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of AII opened at $16.44 on Friday. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $292.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $290.13. The business had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.89 million.

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

