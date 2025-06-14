Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

NEXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Nexxen International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nexxen International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXN. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Nexxen International by 2,490.0% in the first quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 3,492,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after buying an additional 3,357,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Nexxen International by 471.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 315,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 276,600 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexxen International by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 262,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexxen International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 643,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 158,397 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEXN opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.36 million, a P/E ratio of 248.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Nexxen International has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Nexxen International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

