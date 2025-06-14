Insider Selling: Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Sells 950,000 Shares of Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Paul Jepps sold 950,000 shares of Getech Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £19,000 ($25,780.19).

Getech Group Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of Getech Group stock opened at GBX 1.73 ($0.02) on Friday. Getech Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.71 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Get Getech Group alerts:

Getech Group (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getech Group had a negative net margin of 72.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getech Group plc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Getech Group

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.