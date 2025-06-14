Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires £200.02 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £200.02 ($271.40).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 149 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £201.15 ($272.93).

On Thursday, March 20th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 3,805 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,984.55 ($6,763.30).

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.86) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 118.60 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 167 ($2.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £341.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.84.

Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Sabre Insurance Group ( LON:SBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 14.48 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Insurance Group plc will post 19.083558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 8.59%. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 213 ($2.89) to GBX 210 ($2.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

