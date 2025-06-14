Andrew Kirkman Buys 228 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kirkman bought 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($204.18).

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 65.30 ($0.89) on Friday. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 56.80 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.40 ($1.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30. The company has a market cap of £260.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (23.60) (($0.32)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CLS had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 134.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CLS Holdings plc will post 10.0104167 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 4.17%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.42%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.55) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

