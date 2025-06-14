Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on URBN. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kotzman Kelly Campbell sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $510,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,725. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,398.04. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,158. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

