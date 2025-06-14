Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Sells £2,050,588.80 in Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 54,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,744 ($50.80), for a total value of £2,050,588.80 ($2,782,345.73).

Experian Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,746.27 ($50.83) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,683.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,672.84. Experian plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,049 ($41.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,021 ($54.56).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Experian Company Profile

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software.

