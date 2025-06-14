Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Summit Redstone set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of SMMT opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -70.64 and a beta of -1.06.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 147,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 160,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,670,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,261,000 after buying an additional 724,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

