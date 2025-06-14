Comparing Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) and Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) and Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vishay Intertechnology and Linkers Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Intertechnology 0 2 0 0 2.00 Linkers Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.22%. Given Vishay Intertechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vishay Intertechnology is more favorable than Linkers Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology $2.91 billion 0.71 -$31.15 million ($0.49) -30.94 Linkers Industries $22.75 million 0.26 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Linkers Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Linkers Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vishay Intertechnology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Linkers Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology -1.06% 3.06% 1.57% Linkers Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats Linkers Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Intertechnology



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage Super Junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment contains standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors segment offers resistors, which are basic components used in various forms of electronic circuitry to adjust and regulate levels of voltage and current. The Inductors segment provides inductors for use as an internal magnetic field to change alternating current phase and resist alternating current. The Capacitors segment offers capacitors, which store energy and discharge it when needed. It sells its products under Siliconix, Dale, Draloric, Beyschlag, Sfernice, MCB, UltraSource, Applied Thin-Film Products, IHLP, HiRel Systems, Sprague, Vitramon, Barry, Roederstein, ESTA, and BCcomponents brand names. The company serves industrial, automotive, telecommunications, computing, consumer products, power supplies, military and aerospace, and medical end markets. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Linkers Industries



Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

