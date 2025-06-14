First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $192.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $157.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.19.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Trading Up 4.4%

FSLR stock opened at $175.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.53. First Solar has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $290.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $30,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,815. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,948 shares of company stock worth $2,704,927. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 665.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $16,745,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Solar by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,688 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,428,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.