Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.83.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

