Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 296 Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 141,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

