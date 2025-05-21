Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 20 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,579.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,007.13. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,550.00 and a 52 week high of $2,610.30. The company has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,551.43.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

