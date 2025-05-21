Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $132.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

